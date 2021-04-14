Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.