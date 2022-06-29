TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, American Legion Riders and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.