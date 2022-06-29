 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francis Giehler

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, American Legion Riders and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Jacob

Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Phyllis Ames

Phyllis Ames

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Douglas Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services of Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

James Day

James Day

WAYNE — Services for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Frey Conference Suite at the Wayne State College Student Center. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Evelyn Tyler

Evelyn Tyler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.

Vicki VonMinden

Vicki VonMinden

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.

Katherine Molacek

Katherine Molacek

STANTON — Memorial services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Marilyn Bodenstedt and Robert Bodenstedt

Marilyn Bodenstedt and Robert Bodenstedt

WAYNE — Graveside services for Marilyn J. Bodenstedt, 88, Yankton, formerly of Wayne, and her spouse, Robert E. Bodenstedt, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara