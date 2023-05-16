DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Francis Bayer died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
Minnick Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
1931-2023
Francis Christian Bayer was born on July 17, 1931, to Christian and Leona (Beaumont) Bayer on the family farm south of Dodge. Francis attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and received his honorary high school diploma from Dodge High School in 2001.
Francis worked on the family farm prior to being inducted into the U.S. Army on April 13, 1953. He started as a medic, but after the hospital burned down, he trained as a dental assistant and also worked in the Officer’s Club while stationed in Alaska. Francis was honorably discharged on March 25, 1955.
On June 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ruby Boubin at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Francis and Ruby raised their children on the family farm. He enjoyed doing custom haying. In 1984, Francis and his boys purchased the Gamble’s Store in Dodge and started Bayer Hardware Store.
Francis was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was an active life member of Dodge American Legion Post 122 and VFW Post 8597. He enjoyed polka dancing and fishing. Francis for many years helped call Bingo for St. Wenceslaus Funfest and for the Legion and served snow cones at the Dodge Demolition Derby.
Survivors include his spouse of almost 67 years, Ruby Bayer of Dodge; children Bonnie and Jeff Engel of Norfolk, Eugene Bayer of Norfolk, Phyllis and Jeff Sitzmann of Sioux Falls, S.D., Allen and Lorraine Bayer of Dodge, Duane Bayer of Dodge, Don and Janelle Bayer of Dodge, Theresa and Corey Loewe of Beemer; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alvina Ortmeier of Dodge.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Leona Bayer; son Paul “Moon” Bayer; and sisters Patricia Dirkschneider and Virginia Kempf.