Francine Wolff

Francine Wolff

NORFOLK — Services for Francine Wolff, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at St Mary’s Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

She died Thursday, April 29, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1963-2021

Francine was born in Osmond on Dec. 9, 1963, the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Alvarez) Wiebelhaus. She was raised in Fordyce and graduated Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington. Fran earned her bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University in 1990.

On July 13, 1985, Fran married Thomas Wolff. They were blessed with three children: Brandon, Dominic and Christine.

Fran was employed at the Norfolk Regional Center for 10 years and for several physicians at Skyview Medical for nine years. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for the past 13 years. She was a rural mail carrier at the time of the accident.

She was very organized and artistic. She enjoyed gardening and was a great cook.

Fran had a passion for evangelizing. She has one book published and was in the process of writing a second book. She was active in her prayer group.

At her core, Fran loved her family and had a huge tender heart. She and Tom were raising their family and caring for two people with disabilities. She fully understood that you could experience God through trials.

Fran really enjoyed traveling with her family.

Fran is survived by her spouse of 35 years, Tom; their three children, Brandon (Laura) Wolff of Omaha, Dominic Wolff and Christine Wollf, both of Norfolk; grandchildren: Cooper Wolf, Lennon Wolff and Brandon Jr., all of Omaha; her mother, Mary Wiebelhaus; her siblings, Danny (Carla) Wiebelhaus of Fredonia, Wis., Rodney (Cindy) Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, Angelina Wiebelhaus of Hartington, Alan (Barb) Wiebelhaus of Riley, Kan., Theresa Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, Laurie (Allen) Leise of Hartington, Robert (Joann) Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, Michael (Julie) Wiebelhaus of Norfolk, John (Sarah) Wiebelhaus of Norman, Okla., Bridget (Don) Whitmire of Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her father; her grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; and a niece, Jessica.

