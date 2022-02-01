NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday also at the church.
Frances Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
Memorials be made to Lutheran High Northeast.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.