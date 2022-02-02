Frances Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday also at the church.
Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2022
The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/672134970.
Frances “Jane” Witt was born on Jan. 4, 1923, in Norfolk, to August H. and Greta B. (Boeck) Kell. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1941. She then attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Mo.
She married Clarence “C.O.” Witt on Feb. 16, 1947, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jane and C.O. moved to Winside in 1948, where they raised their three children. Together they owned and operated Witt’s Cafe for 40 years. They retired to Norfolk after selling the café in 1989.
Jane was employed in the business office at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company retiring in 1985.
Jane was an avid bridge player, belonging to numerous bridge clubs: “Oh the thrill of a Grand Slam or seven no trump!” She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Our Savior Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, serving as president and treasurer, American Legion Auxiliary since 1936, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a Gold Star Mother since 1969.
She volunteered at Faith Regional Health Services, serving as treasurer for several years. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and had exceptional baking and cooking skills.
Jane’s kitchen was her domain, and her greatest joy was serving and sharing the bounty of her kitchen with her family and friends. There was always room for one more at her table.
Jane is survived by her son, David (Lee Ann) Witt of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter Jane (Jim) Amen of Lincoln; five granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Greta Kell; a son, Mark Witt, who was killed in Vietnam; and her spouse, Clarence “C.O.” Witt.
The family asks that memorials be made to Lutheran High Northeast, 2010 N. 37th St. Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.