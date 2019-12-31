Frances Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for Frances E. Wagner, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
1921-2019
Frances was born on May 7, 1921, in Norfolk, the daughter of William and Alice (Shermer) Schultz. She was baptized at St. Paul’s. She attended St. Paul’s Elementary School and graduated from Norfolk Public High School.
She was employed at the Norfolk Horse and Mule Co. until her marriage on Feb. 26, 1941, to Allan Wagner. The couple farmed near Battle Creek and retired in 1988. To this union, four children were born. They retired to Norfolk.
Frances is survived by her children, Larry (Helen) Wagner of Roseburg, Ore., Cindy (Randy) Lichliter of Norfolk and Becky (Howard) Allvin of Kearney; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; a son, Dennis; a sister and her mother.
