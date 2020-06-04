NORFOLK — Frances Shapiro, the former Frances Rosenthal, was born in Norfolk 100 years ago, and passed away there on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She had recently celebrated her birthday, marked by 100 red balloons.
After growing up in Norfolk and attending high school there, she graduated from the University of Iowa.
Employment opportunities took her to Chicago, then Washington D.C., where she met Edward Shapiro, who after the war was working as a journalist. They married and eventually returned to Norfolk, where Eddie became part owner and manager of the Golden Rule Store, which featured men’s and ladies’ clothes and shoes, with Fran’s parents, Bill and Sarah Rosenthal. When Eddie passed away, Fran took over running the store and enjoyed much success until it closed in the 1990s.
Fran had a passion for helping her community. She was very proud of Norfolk. She was involved with civic organizations including the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Merchants Association, the Norfolk Arts Center, the Northeast Community College Foundation, the library, the YMCA and many others.
Through her community and charity work she met so many people who became her lifelong friends. She loved traveling and playing golf, supporting the Norfolk Country Club and she did aquasize at the YMCA until she was 99 years old.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sarah, and her spouse, Eddie.
She is survived by her sons, Sidney Shapiro of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Gary Shapiro of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Sarah, Jeremy, Rachel and Connor; and great-grandson Logan.
She was buried at Beth-El Jewish Cemetery in Omaha with her spouse. A celebration of life will be held in Norfolk to remember Frances when it’s safe to get together.
Donations in her memory can be made to Northeast Community College Foundation and the Norfolk Arts Center.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.