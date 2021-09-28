Frances Seymour

GRETNA — Services for Frances E. Seymour, 84, Gretna, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 192nd St., in Gretna. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Gretna with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Frances E. Seymour died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
1936-2021She was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in Ewing to Conrad and Clara (Vandersnickt) Schaffer. Frances was a devout Catholic whose love for the church and our Lord was evident in every aspect. She loved her family unconditionally and always made them a priority in her life.
Frances enjoyed attending Mass often. She loved spending time in her kitchen cooking, baking, trying new recipes and canning.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Mike) Goudy, Colleen (Barry) Penrod, Renee (Keith) Iverson, Rogene (Gary) Stegman; son R.J. (Angela Bright) Seymour; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings David (Frances) Schaffer and Alice (Marv) Welty.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard Seymour; her sisters, Rose Ann Grenier, Kaye Michener; and Dutch son, Jeroen Doorenbos.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.