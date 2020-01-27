TILDEN — Services for Frances Praeuner, 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Lorraine Praeuner was born on July 12, 1926, to Henry Sr. and Anna (Zurcher) Schulze of rural Tilden. She was baptized on Aug. 15, 1926, at Evangelical Church in Tilden, where she also was confirmed. She attended and graduated from Tilden High School in 1943.
On Aug. 20, 1950, Frances was united in marriage to Arland W. Praeuner in Tilden. The couple made their home on a farm south of Battle Creek, where they farmed for many years until moving to town in 1988. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary in Battle Creek.
Frances enjoyed collecting anything with a cardinal, family reunions, grandkids, gardening, fishing trips to Minnesota, home baking, doing genealogy, writing calligraphy, dancing and listening to polka music. She also enjoyed being a member of a card club for many years. During her time in the nursing home, she spent many hours putting puzzles together.
She is survived by Arland, her spouse of 69 years; a son, Deon (Rhonda) Praeuner of Battle Creek; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sr. and Anna Schulze; a son, Gary; two infant sons, Marlan and Barry Praeuner; a grandchild, Renee Praeuner; a sister, Dorothy Dolesh; and her brothers, Henry Jr. and Earl Schulze.