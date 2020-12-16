You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances Makousky

Frances Makousky

CLARKSON — Private services for Frances Makousky, 93, Stanton, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, under the direction of Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

She died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.

1927-2020

Frances Makousky was born on March 20, 1927, in Stanton County, to Joseph and Clara (Kaspar) Klima.

In 1947, she was united in marriage to Leonard Makousky in Omaha. They made their home on the farm, where Leonard was born and raised.

Frances was active in Zion Presbyterian Church until it closed, at which time she became a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.

Frances loved caring for her huge garden, embroidery work, quilting and baking. She also enjoyed her yearly trips to Canada each August.

Frances is survived by a son, Leonard Makousky of Bellevue; a daughter, Judy (Dave) Evans of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; two granddaughters, Ashley (John) Christensen of Milroy, Minn., and Desirae Makousky of Bellevue; great-grandchildren Anton Christensen and Parker and Raegan Makousky; and a son-in-law, Blaine Batten of Waterloo.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Klima; her spouse, Leonard Makousky; a son, Daniel Makousky; a daughter, Betty Batten; a brother, Gilbert Klima; and a sister, Wylma (Gilbert) Mihulka.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Joy Hillman

Joy Hillman

CROFTON — Graveside services for Joy Hillman, 74, Randolph, formerly of Crofton, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Karl Watkins will officiate.

Donna Miller

Donna Miller

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Miller, 82, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Frances Makousky

Frances Makousky

CLARKSON — Private services for Frances Makousky, 93, Stanton, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, under the direction of Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Seth Hasemann

Seth Hasemann

SNYDER — Services for Seth Hasemann, 32, Snyder, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial and last call by the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department at the parish cemetery.

Erma Eggerling

Erma Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Florence ElDorado

Florence ElDorado

WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Larry Moeller

Larry Moeller

CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton, will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

John Werner

John Werner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.

Florence ElDorado

Florence ElDorado

WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara