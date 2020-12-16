CLARKSON — Private services for Frances Makousky, 93, Stanton, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, under the direction of Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
She died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
1927-2020
Frances Makousky was born on March 20, 1927, in Stanton County, to Joseph and Clara (Kaspar) Klima.
In 1947, she was united in marriage to Leonard Makousky in Omaha. They made their home on the farm, where Leonard was born and raised.
Frances was active in Zion Presbyterian Church until it closed, at which time she became a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Frances loved caring for her huge garden, embroidery work, quilting and baking. She also enjoyed her yearly trips to Canada each August.
Frances is survived by a son, Leonard Makousky of Bellevue; a daughter, Judy (Dave) Evans of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; two granddaughters, Ashley (John) Christensen of Milroy, Minn., and Desirae Makousky of Bellevue; great-grandchildren Anton Christensen and Parker and Raegan Makousky; and a son-in-law, Blaine Batten of Waterloo.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Klima; her spouse, Leonard Makousky; a son, Daniel Makousky; a daughter, Betty Batten; a brother, Gilbert Klima; and a sister, Wylma (Gilbert) Mihulka.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.