RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
A Christian Mothers rosary will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at the church followed by visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a vigil to follow.
Frances Lenhoff died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals – Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2023
Frances Rose was born Sept. 13, 1928, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Gerber) Gubbels at the folks’ farm by Sholes. She attended high school and graduated from St. Frances Catholic School in 1946.
Frances married the love of her life, Charles Lenhoff, on April 5, 1948, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Frances worked as a cook at the school for 28 years.
She was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Frances. She loved being outdoors and taking care of her garden and planting flowers. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family.
Frances is survived by her two daughters, Kathy (Arlen) Biernbaum of Norfolk, Joan (Rod) Doyle of Lincoln; four sons, Lynn (Debbie) Lenhoff of Lincoln, Wayne (Amy) Lenhoff of Lincoln, Russ (Nancy) Lenhoff of Omaha and Mike Lenhoff of Lincoln; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wally (Detta) Gubbels of Randolph and Gilbert (Mimi) Gubbels of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister Donna (Jim) Lackas of Randolph; and sister-in-law Rita Gubbels of Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Charles in December 2006; son Kevin in March 2006; and two brothers, Richard Gubbels and Ronald Gubbels.
LaRee Gubbels will be the organist and cantor. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Jim Kunz, Frances’ nephew, will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren: Tom Biernbaum, Rob Biernbaum, Brenda Dominisse, Sherrie Eddie, Kim Andersen, Deena Schneider, Abbie Holscher, Gary Lenhoff, Paul Lenhoff, Tracy Lenhoff, Tiffany Vasquez, Charity Lenhoff, Amber Novotny and Kayla Bartling.
Pallbearers will be Scott Biernbaum, Aaron Holscher, Greg Lenhoff, Adam Lenhoff, Chad Lenhoff-Ring and Austin Lenhoff. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.