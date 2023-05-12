 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 215 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE
SHELBY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS
WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

ANTELOPE              BOONE                 CEDAR
COLFAX                CUMING                KNOX
MADISON               PIERCE                PLATTE
STANTON               THURSTON              WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JOHNSON
LANCASTER             NEMAHA                OTOE
PAWNEE                RICHARDSON            SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE,
BELLEVUE, BLAIR, BLOOMFIELD, CLARINDA, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS,
COUNCIL BLUFFS, CREIGHTON, CROFTON, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP,
ELGIN, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN,
HARTINGTON, LA VISTA, LAUREL, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY,
MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, NELIGH,
NIOBRARA, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, OSMOND, PAPILLION,
PAWNEE CITY, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW, PLATTSMOUTH, RANDOLPH,
RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, ST. EDWARD,
STANTON, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, TEKAMAH,
VERDIGRE, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAUSA, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WINNEBAGO,
WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.

Frances Lenhoff

RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, of Randolph are pending with Home for Funerals in Randolph.

Frances Lenhoff died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Richard and Carol Sydow

Margaret Bonenberger

Tim Hart

Merle Bridge

Tim Hart

Garrett Lucht

Daniel Roberts

Phyllis Murray

Chad Mathiason

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

