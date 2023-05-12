RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, of Randolph are pending with Home for Funerals in Randolph.
Frances Lenhoff died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” and Carol Sydow, for family and friends to unite and share memories, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the VFW in Norfolk. Food will be provided.
BASSETT — Services for Margaret J. “Marge” (Coash) Bonenberger, 89, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Tim Hart, 62, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
TILDEN — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Merle Bridge died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Garrett L. “Bing” Lucht, 71, of Chambers will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. A private family graveside service will be at the Chambers Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Daniel B. “Dan” Roberts, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton city cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Phyllis Murray, 86, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Chad Mathiason, 49, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
