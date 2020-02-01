Frances Iburg

ST. EDWARD — Services for Frances F. “Frannie” Iburg, 81, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Vernon Olson will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
She died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2020
Frances Florence “Frannie” Iburg, daughter of William Henry and Ina Pearl (Pruitt) Pratt was born on Feb. 9, 1938, at Cummingsville in Wheeler County. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin.
Frannie grew up west of Four Corners at Cummingsville. She attended school until the eighth grade at Red Top School in Wheeler County.
On Nov. 10, 1955, Frannie was united in marriage to Melvin Richard Iburg in Grand Island. The couple lived 2½ miles west of Elgin until 1970, when Melvin passed away, and Frannie and the kids moved into town.
In 1985, she moved to St. Edward.
Frannie cooked at many restaurants and was known for her amazing pies and salads.
Frannie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. In addition to being an amazing cook, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her time with her family. Frannie also loved the casino nickel machines, scratch tickets and bird watching.
Frannie is survived by her three children: Janie Kay (Richard) Beltz of Norfolk, Sheila M. (Keith) Hoshor of St. Edward and Gary (Tammy) Iburg of Belgrade; her grandchildren, Ben (Suzanne) Beltz of Tarnov, Michelle Beltz of Norfolk, Brian (fiancée Katie) Zabka of Genoa, Crystal (Andrew) Zabka Belsky of Gretna, Kelli (Shane) Meyers of Brainard, Kevin Hoshor of St. Edward, Megan (Tony) Bohnet, Justin Iburg and Tonya Iburg, all of Belgrade; her great-grandchildren, Blair, Kendra and Lillie Beltz of Tarnov, Cooper, Parker and Tucker Zabka of Genoa, Kinzie and Kaidence Belsky of Gretna, Bode and Moxon Meyers of Brainard; a special son, Daniel (Lisa) Johnson of Las Cruces, N.M.; dear friends, Frankie Sutton and family of St. Edward; a sister, Goldie (Donald) Pousen of Elgin; a brother, Alfred (Gerry) Pratt of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Donna Iburg of Petersburg; a brother-in-law, Fred Beanblossom of Grand Island; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Melvin in 1970; son Richard Keith in 2018; son-in-law Ric Zabka in 1989; sisters Rosie Rouillard, Elsie Beanblossom and Katherine Poulsen; brothers-in-law Art Koch, Harold Rouillard, Oscar Pousen and Paul Iburg; two nieces, Wilma and JoAnn; and a great-niece.
