Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave.
Frances Heerman died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1928-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Frances Christina was born July 25, 1928, to Anna (Brdicko) and Joseph Bourek on a farm north of Clarkson. She was blessed to be the youngest of their 10 children. Frances attended the one-room school at Country School District 49, and graduated from Stanton High School in 1947.
Frances was a loving, hard-working, cheerful, Christian wife, mother and friend. She met Delbert Heermann at a dance in Howells. They were married Sept. 6, 1949, and celebrated with family and friends with a dance. They lived in the Pilger area before purchasing a farm southwest of Norfolk in 1955. Delbert and Frances had three children, Beverly, Karen and William “Bill,” and were married for 59 years.
Frances was a busy farm wife and mother. She was active in her neighborhood, in Extension clubs, as a 4-H club leader, with the Pleasant Valley Hall Association, Farmers Union and her children’s School District 64. She and Delbert belonged to several card clubs and regularly danced at numerous ballrooms. She enjoyed polka music. Her toe would tap and she would smile whenever polka music was playing.
Frances was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving on the altar guild, finance committee and quilting on Monday afternoons. She volunteered at Orphan Grain Train, serving at fish feeds and mending clothing weekly at the warehouse. She entered Heritage of Bel-Air in February 2017. She enjoyed the care and activities there, especially the music — not so much the Bingo. She loved and remembered all of her family and friends and enjoyed hearing of their lives.
Frances was preceded in death by all of her siblings: Mary Jaroska, Anna Lapacek, Joseph V. Bourek, Phyllis Thompson, Karel Bourek, George Bourek, Paul Bourek, Emilie Greenwald, Jerry Bourek, and all of their spouses; an infant baby girl in 1952; and her spouse, Delbert in 2009.
Survivors include her children, Bev and Dave Inloes of Centerville, Kan., Karen and John Mangels of Winside and the Rev. Bill and Sue Heermann of Wagner, S.D.; seven grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Inloes, Brian (Chelsie) Inloes, Jeffrey (Hannah) Inloes, Aaron (Courtney) Mangels, Seth (Anna) Mangels, Emily (Joe) Dixson and Matthew (Kelsey) Heermann; along with 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.