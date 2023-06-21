Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. Heermann, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frances Heerman died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.0
NORFOLK — Audrey F.J. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Homestead of Norfolk assisted living. Jack Grevson, 86, died July 6, 2015, at Stanton Health Center.
WAUSA — Graveside services for Donnie Tangeman, 85, Wausa, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.
Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. He had donated his body to science.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
ALBION — Robert E. Young, 78, Albion, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WELLFLEET — A celebration of life for Scott R. Trofholz, 58, Ainsworth, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet.
