Frances Draeger

PIERCE —  Services for Frances M. Draeger, 91, Verdigre, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. James Kramper and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

She died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Services can be viewed live on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Born March 13, 1930, in rural Petersburg, Frances Mary Draeger was the daughter of Leo and Mary (Hahn) Wiegand. She attended St. John’s parochial school and graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in 1948 at Petersburg. She then attended clerical school in Omaha.

After college, she worked as a legal secretary in Albion.

She married Harold Draeger on Nov. 21, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. They lived in Albion until 1960, when they moved to Pierce. Frances worked as a secretary for the Soil Conservation Service. In 1969, Frances began work as a secretary at the Pierce High School, where she worked for 23 years. She retired in 1992.

Frances was a member of the Country Piecemakers Guild for many years and was an avid quilter. Over the years, Frances had several quilts featured in national magazines.

She also was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce and its altar society and Christian Mothers. She assisted with the CCD program and did volunteer work at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services, both in Norfolk, and the Pierce Manor and Pierce Senior Center for several years.

Survivors include her sons, Dave (Kathy) Draeger of Seward and Jim (Peggy) McNieve-Draeger of Shawnee, Kan.; a daughter, Pat (Bob) Altwine of Niobrara; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary; her spouse, Harold on March 20, 2001; and her brother, Bob.

Music will be provided by organist Celine Fehringer with a duet by Rick and Cheryl Higgins. Casketbearers will be Chad Altwine, Luke Altwine, Brandon Draeger, Jared Draeger, Terry Terrill and Don Wood.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Frances Draeger

