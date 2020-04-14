Frances Dietz

NORFOLK — Services for Frances M. Dietz, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
1921-2020
Frances Mae Dietz was born on Jan. 3, 1921, in Ilion, N.Y., to James Howard and Edna Mae (Dack) Doig. Frances was raised in Ilion and attended Ilion Public Schools.
On Dec. 6, 1941, she was united in marriage to Herbert John Dietz in New York State. To this union, two sons were born: Robert Dietz and Ronald Dietz.
During World War II, Fran helped with the war effort working at Remington Arms Factory. After the war, they moved to Glenfield, N.Y., where Fran was a homemaker and Herbert taught school while continuing to work toward his master’s degree. They also farmed.
In 1960, they moved to Sidney, N.Y., and lived there for several years while her spouse worked for the public schools. Then they moved to Delhi, N.Y.
Throughout her entire life, Fran loved books and reading. She was a perfect fit for the job of librarian in Delhi. Herb continued to work in education until both retired.
Their next move was to Bradenton, Fla., to be close to family and to enjoy the warmer climate. After her spouse passed, she moved to Palm Desert, Calif., where her son, Robert, resided. Another move was made to Norfolk in 2016.
Fran enjoyed cooking, knitting, Scrabble, reading, crossword puzzles, MSNBC, chocolate and baseball.
Fran is survived by Tom Kramer; six grandchildren, Sherie Dietz Wooldridge of Florida, Kelly Dietz Newsome of Florida, Melissa (Missy) Dietz of Indiana, R.J. Dietz of Florida, Nancy Dietz of Missouri and Kristin Dietz Bauer of Nebraska; 10 great-grandchildren: Kori, Lisa, Charli, Shelbie, Tucker, MacKenzie and Dustin, all of Florida, David of Minnesota and Kelci and Blake of Nebraska; and great-great-grandchildren: Riley, Kilyn, Elena and Harlee.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Herbert Dietz, and two sons, Robert Dietz and Ronald Dietz, and his spouse, Carol.
Grandma’s family and friends will miss her dearly. She was loved by so many during her blessed 99 years of life.
