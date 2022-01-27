 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forrest Smith

ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.

Forrest Smith died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Donald Westerhaus

Donald Westerhaus

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.

Connie Flood

Connie Flood

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

Lelan Hingst

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Sharolyn Biermann

Sharolyn Biermann

WAYNE — Services for Sharolyn F. Biermann, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Forrest Smith

Forrest Smith

ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Willard Eggerling

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Willard Eggerling died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.

James Sazama

James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

William Hobbs

William Hobbs

EWING — Services for William L. “Duke” Hobbs, 75, O’Neill, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara