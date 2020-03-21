Forrest Magnuson

WAYNE — Forrest E. Magnuson, age 90, formerly of Wayne, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. Memorial Services are planned for a future date. Arrangments are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne
CLEARWATER — Funeral Services for Joan Thramer, 88, formally of Ewing are pending. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangement.
WEST POINT — Jerry Lee Heard, 72, passed away early on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
ORCHARD — Family only services for Clifford D. Erb, 83, of Orchard will be Saturday, March 21, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery.
WISNER — Lorraine Benson, 84, of Wisner, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
MADISON — During these unprecedented times and the restriction on large gatherings, there was a private family burial for Gloria J. Long, 90, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiated. The Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert G. “Bud” Dahlkoetter, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with military honors. Private family visitation will be held at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice and Care facility in Lincoln.
DODGE — Services for Jerry Heard, 72, of Howells are pending with Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.