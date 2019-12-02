Forrest Houlette

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
In other news
CROFTON — Services for David B. Sage, 69, Lincoln, formerly of O’Neill, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne D. Dillard, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Tillie N. Bauer, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air.
NORFOLK — Services for LeRoy Harold Wichman, 77, Fayetteville, W.Va, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, W.Va.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Mary L. Blair, 88, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Danny R. Heitman, 65, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie “Ida” Jones, 89, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Stanton Healthcare Center in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Delilah Dolesh, 85, Leigh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.