Forrest Houlette

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Memorials are requested to be made to the Norfolk Catholic Schools.
1945-2019
Forrest Gene was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Deadwood, S.D., to Albert John “AJ” and Helen (Salmo) Houlette. He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1963. Forrest earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Black Hills State College in 1977.
On July 3, 1968, Forrest married Barbara Jean Ernesti at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1970.
Forrest worked as a store painter for the Montgomery Ward Department Store and JCPenney’s until 1973. Then, he worked as a prep mechanic for Sherwood Medical until 2008.
Forrest played drums for a variety of rock ‘n’ roll and jazz bands such as Gary Miller and the Vaqueros, The Professionals, and The Four Sounds. In 2009, Gary Miller and the Vaqueros were inducted in the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Forrest had a wide range of interests, including music, sports, history and attending his family’s activities.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Denice) of Pierre, S.D., and Nathan of Norfolk; his grandsons, Justin and Brayden; a niece and two nephews.
Forrest was preceded in death by his spouse; his parents; a sister, Ethel Puki; and a brother, John Jr.
