COLUMBUS — Services for Florene Kass, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Joe Miksch will officiate.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2020
Florene Kass was born July 30, 1927, in Columbus, to Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Humphrey and began working at the local meat market.
On June 11, 1951, Florene was united in marriage to her “pen pal,” Wendel Kass, in San Diego, Calif. While Wendel served in the U.S. military during the Korean War, Florene continued working at the meat market in Humphrey.
Upon Wendel’s discharge, the couple settled in Gretna, La., where Florene was a librarian for several years. In 2014, Florene moved to Countryside Home in Madison to be close to family. Florene loved to do embroidery work.
Florene is survived by a daughter, Wendy Swann of Gretna, La., and grandchildren Jesse Swann and Nick Swann; a daughter, Karen Lang of Humphrey, grandchildren Elizabeth Lang and Arianna (Brandon) Lynch, and great-grandchildren David and Alexander Lynch; a daughter, LeeAnn (Ralph) Adams of Humphrey, grandchildren Leeza (Tim) Perry and Aaron (fiancée Jenna Valadez) Adams, and great-grandchildren Aaphia Perry and Issac Perry; a son Kevin (Kim) Kass of Ponder, Texas, grandchildren Tyler Kass and Aubrey Kass; two brothers, Chuck (Julie) Wisehart of Seward and Larry (Louise) Wisehart of Humphrey; two sisters, Jane (Larry) Zach of Columbus and Linda (Erv) Lindeman of Ainsworth; two brothers-in-law, Withold Fergin of David City and Ron Blaser of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Sue Wisehart of Omaha.
Florene was preceded in death by her parents, Romey and Lena Wisehart; brothers Jerome “Buddy” and William “Bill” Wisehart; and sisters Geraldine “Geri” Fergin, Dolores “Dee” (Marlyn “Hike”) Hendrickson and Helen Blaser.
Memorials are suggested as those of the donor’s choice. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
