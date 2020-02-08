Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THERE WILL ALSO BE A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW
WHICH COULD LIMIT VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

Florence Wallach

CROFTON — Services for Florence Wallach of Crofton are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

She died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Clara Daniels

AINSWORTH — Services for Clara Mae Daniels, 91, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

LeRoy Daniel

STANTON — Services for LeRoy G. Daniel, 80, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals.

Bernice Kulhanek

HOWELLS — Services for Bernice Kulhanek, 82, of Howells will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stanley T. Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. John’s Nepomucene Cemetery.

Jagger Nelson

O’NEILL — Services for Jagger Nelson, the 4-month-old son of Steve and Sunday (Kokes) Nelson of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill.

Everett Schuetz

NORFOLK — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton will 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bega Cemetery in rural Stanton.

LaVerne Acklie

WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Roger Lang

O’NEILL — Services for Roger Lang, 83, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Arlene Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Arlene E. Wohlman, 89, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

-