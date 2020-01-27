Florence Sohl

NORFOLK — Services for Florence R. Sohl, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marty G. Thomas, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Tikalsky, 67, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LYNCH — Services for Keith Thomson, 59, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
TILDEN — Services for Frances Praeuner, 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Thies, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and the U.S. Army Honors…
WISNER — Memorial services for Clifford Schilling, 74, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Debra Lucht, 62, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.