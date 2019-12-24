Florence Porter

NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Porter, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Baptist Cemetery at Naper.
She died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Homestead of Norfolk Assisted Living.
1924-2019
Florence Mae Porter was born May 18, 1924, at Naper, the daughter of Gust and Lydia (Stahlecker) Wetzler. She graduated from Naper High School and then received her licensed practical nursing certificate through Norfolk Vocational School.
She married Richard H. Porter on Feb. 2, 1946, at the Congregational Church in Naper. The couple was married 61 years. After they were married, they farmed in the Naper area. They then moved to Rapid City, S.D. They moved to Stanton and later on to Norfolk. They both worked at Norfolk Regional Center in Norfolk.
Florence worked as an L.P.N. at Norfolk Regional Center and retired after 50 years. She enjoyed motorcycle trips, camping, fishing, playing the harpsichord and piano, gardening, flowers, baking and cooking.
She was a member of Community Bible Church in Norfolk, the Ladies Bible Missionary Society and the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Norfolk.
Survivors include two grandchildren, Guy (Trudy) Polenske of Naper and Chelle Green of Ericson; three great-grandchildren, Shaeden Polenske of Naper, Rachelle (Josh) Brown of Ord and Ty Green and significant other, Samantha McCarthy of Butte; and a great-great-granddaughter, Savannah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Lydia; her spouse, Richard on April 16, 2007; a daughter, Renee Polenske; a son-in-law Larry Polenske; and a grandson-in-law, Rick Green.
Organist will be Anne Marie Hess playing the congregation hymns “What A Day That Will Be” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Casketbearers will be Guy Polenske, Ty Green, Josh Brown, Aaron Wantoch and Michael Fleer. The honorary casketbearer will be Phillip Wantoch.