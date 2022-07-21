 Skip to main content
Florence Peters

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

1930-2022

Florence Mae Monson Peters was born on June 22, 1930, to Wilmer and Elvera (Eckman) Monson on the farm where they lived 5-1/2 miles south of Wausa. She attended country school at Bunker Hill 59 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1948. She attended beautician school in Norfolk and worked for the Reinhold Beauty Shop.

On July 9, 1950, Florence married Albur Peters at the Evangelical Covenant Church. She later worked for many years at Peters Hardware, a business she and Albur operated for 59 years, before retiring to pursue her interest in cooking and entertaining full-time.

Florence was raised in the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa before being baptized at Golgotha Lutheran Church on Dec. 5, 1951, and then through adult confirmation joined the Golgotha congregation, where she belonged for more than 71 years.

She was for many years the Sunday School superintendent. She was active in the World Day of Prayer in Wausa and was well known as a good cook and great host.

Albur and Florence were parents to two sons, Larry and Murray Peters. They taught their sons the Christian faith, the importance of church (which we never missed), of the value of service to others and a sense of responsibility.

The Rev. Larry Peters has been a Lutheran pastor in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for more than 42 years and Murray Peters worked for Peters Hardware and now for Johnson Electric. He has served the community on the town board and as mayor, fireman, and an EMT in Wausa (EMT for 31 years and fireman for 38 years).

Florence was looked upon as a mom or second mom by Sherrill (Jack) Mefford and Maxine (Tim) Schrader.

Florence was active in the community in a variety of ways through the Women’s Club, Girl Scouts, Bridge Club and the American Legion Auxiliary (to which she belonged 71 years). She was an avid reader and had a well-used library card from the Wausa Public Library. Her passion was opening her home to family and friends, entertaining, cooking and baking (the baking of bread is something Murray has continued). She loved her home and lived in that house longer than anyone.

Although she was not a gardener, she placed flowers on so many graves throughout the community. So many people enjoyed her friendship and generosity over the years, and she struck up a conversation with everyone she met.

Most important to Florence was her family. She leaves behind her sons, Larry (Amy) and Murray; grandchildren Joseph (Sheryl), Andrew (Danielle Dunn) and Rachel (Steven) Crook; and great-grandchildren, Nora Kate and Benjamin Albur Peters. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Patti Monson, and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Albur; brother Warren; sister Beverly Elsberry; her brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many other relatives and friends near and dear to her.

In lieu of flowers, Florence requested that memorials be given in her name to Golgotha Lutheran Church of Wausa or to Mission Central (40755 Co Hwy E16, Mapleton, IA 51034) for the support of missionaries of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

