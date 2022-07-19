 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Tags

In other news

Paula Rumsey

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paula Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Arlein Anderson

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Bridget Ramold

Bridget Ramold

O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Florence Peters

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Jeannice Nelson

Jeannice Nelson

ALBION — Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, for Jeannice A. Nelson, 90, Albion, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cem…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara