WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.
ALBION — Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, for Jeannice A. Nelson, 90, Albion, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cem…