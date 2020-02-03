CREIGHTON — Services for Florence Hasenpflug, 94, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Phoenix.
CLARKSON — Services for Mary Ann Manak, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Fred Sandquist, 82, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Mike Eckley will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Pospisil, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ORCHARD — Services for Joanne Walmer, 91, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the Royal City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Gilsdorf, 88, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, 83, Ainsworth, were Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated. Burial was in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth. Military Honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
WEST POINT — Services for Joan Hagedorn, 85, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Frances F. “Frannie” Iburg, 81, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Vernon Olson will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.