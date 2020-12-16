WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
Public visitation without family present will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the church. Public graveside services will follow at about 1:45 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that memorials go to local food banks during this COVID-19 crisis.
Livestreaming will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook page.
On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Florence Marian (Rudeen) ElDorado passed away at the age of 88 in Lincoln.
Florence was born on April 14, 1932, to Lawrence and Clarinda (Hanson) Rudeen in rural Ceresco. She attended school in Ceresco and graduated from Ceresco High School in 1950. She was confirmed at the Ceresco Covenant Church.
After high school, Florence worked at a dentist’s office in Wahoo and met John ElDorado at Covenant Cedars Bible Camp. On July 1, 1951, Florence was married to John ElDorado at the Covenant Church in Ceresco. They were blessed with five children: Larry, Clarice, Brian, Bill and Randy.
As early as age eight, Florence discovered her true passion of keyboard music, taking piano lessons and playing by ear at that early age. At age 14, Florence began taking organ lessons and discovered that it was the organ that truly thrilled her. She served as organist at the Covenant Churches in Ceresco and Wausa for nearly 70 years.
From 1970 to 1997, Florence was employed as part-time bookkeeper for the family business, ElDorado Brothers, later known as ElDorado Inc.
Florence loved her family, the Wausa community, and especially her church, where she served not only as organist but also financial secretary and wherever else there was a need.
Florence kept busy with the Our Night Out Club, Wausa Senior Center activities, Wausa Swedish Dancers, quilting club and playing organ for a multitude of weddings and funerals.
Florence loved classical music, hosting holiday gatherings, playing games and crossword puzzles. She loved attending sporting and musical events of her children and grandchildren.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Clarice ElDorado Freeman of Lincoln; her sons, Brian ElDorado of Wausa, William ElDorado (Kelli) of Lewisville, Texas, and Randall ElDorado (Janet) of Lincoln; a brother, Stan Rudeen (Betty) of Arvada, Colo.; her sisters-in-law, Dona ElDorado of Wausa and Shirley ElDorado of Minneapolis, Minn.; her grandchildren, Chris Freeman, Cory Freeman, Daley ElDorado, Dawson ElDorado, Harrison ElDorado, Clark ElDorado and Bret ElDorado; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Florence was preceded in death by her spouse, John ElDorado; a son, Larry ElDorado; her parents, Lawrence and Clarinda Rudeen; a sister, Phyllis Rudeen; and her brother, Donald Rudeen.