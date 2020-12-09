PILGER — Private services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Public visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Masks will be required while attending the visitation
She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
1929-2020
The service will be recorded and can be found at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
Florence Mae (Roenfeldt) Carson was born Sept. 20, 1929, to William and Margaret (Splitgerber) Roenfeldt in Stanton.
On July 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Keith R. Carson at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They moved to California shortly thereafter and returned to Northeast Nebraska in 1949, moving to Pilger in the early 1950s.
Florence was active with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger for many years. When the church was remodeled, she did a lot of staining in the new woodwork.
Keith and Florence were always helping out at the church. She was mostly busy being a housewife and trying to raise four boys. She worked at the Rohrs plant in Norfolk and then began working as a clerk in the Pilger Post Office. She retired from the post office in 1992.
Florence is survived by sons, Terry (Suzi) Carson of Gretna, Gary (Pat) Carson of Pilger, Leland (Laurie) Carson of Laurel, and Tom (Wende) Carson of North Platte; grandchildren Stephanie Carson, Aaron (Melanie) Carson, Kelli Carson (Mark), Scott (Hiliary) Carson, Jeremy (Carrie) Carson, Jill Carson (Jackson), Julie (Scott) Nielsen, Ben Carson, Jacque (Michael) Giese, Katie (Bryce) Andersen and Michelle Carson; and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her siblings: Sally Stuthman, Lavern Tillie Lehman, Walt (Janet) Roenfeldt, Lois (Keith) Jech, Lawrence (Caroline) Roenfeldt, Dorothy (Dallas) Anders and Clara (Dennis) Severa, and sister-in-law Rita Roenfeldt. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Joan Carson, and a brother-in-law, Warren (Nancy) Carson.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Keith; brothers Emil, Fritz and Orville Roenfeldt; sisters Marie (Wayne) Wendt, Mable (Alvin) Hartman, Hilda (Norman) Remm and Esther (Leonard) Sydow; and brothers-in-law Henry Stuthman, Norman Lehman and Ken Carson.
Florence always wanted to make sure you had something to eat before you left her house and after moving to the nursing home in 2018, always felt bad she couldn’t offer you something to eat. She always walked you out of the house when you were leaving, even in cold weather, and did the same at the nursing home, always wondering where you parked. She will be greatly missed at all of the family gatherings, which were very important to her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.