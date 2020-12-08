WISNER — Services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V…
NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas G. “Tom” Wragge, 66, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Private services for Virginia A. Nelson, 88, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Private services for Doris F. Lutt, 104, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Karl R. Swanson, 56, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
NORFOLK — Services for Melvern H. “Mel” Horst, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Paul Cull, 59, Scottsbluff, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver of complications of COVID-19.