Florence Becker

Florence Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Becker, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil followed by a rosary, all at the church.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

 1930-2020

Florence Marie Becker passed away peacefully with her devoted spouse by her side at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020; ironically 42 years ago to the day her mother passed away.

Florence was born on the family farm near Leigh on Nov. 1, 1930. She was the middle of John and Mary (Moser) Herink’s nine children. She attended rural school and graduated from Leigh High School in 1948. Following graduation, Florence moved to Omaha, where she was employed at Mutual of Omaha.

On June 30, 1956, Florence married the love of her life, Cletus Becker, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The couple made their home in Norfolk.

Florence was employed at Northwestern Bank before they started their family. Then she became a full-time homemaker. Her family was her passion.

Florence was a 63-year member of Sacred Heart Parish. She was also a member of the altar society.

She enjoyed dancing with Cletus, supporting all her children and grandchildren’s activities and playing cards, especially bridge, which she played several times a week.

Family was the most important thing to Florence, and she seldom missed a family reunion. Time spent with her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave her much joy, and she always said, “Come early and stay late.” It gives us great joy knowing heaven is preparing a grand reunion for her.

Florence is survived by Cletus, her spouse of 63 years; their children and their spouses, Cindy (John) Dinkel of Norfolk, Pat (Joyce) Becker of Omaha, Mary Kay (Richard) Uhing of Norfolk, Tim (Sandy) Becker of Norfolk and Linda (Matt) Niven of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Agnes Sucha of Arizona, Mary Ann McMullin of Leigh, Jerome Herink of Leigh and Phillip Herink of Omaha.

She will be met at the gates of heaven by her parents; her sons, Michael and Daniel; her grandson, Cole Niven; and her great-grandson, Carson Becker. They will be waiting for her to sing Byo-Byo again. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Deloris Lewis, John Herink Jr., Robert Herink and Eugene Herink.

Cletus and Florence were huge supporters of Catholic education. The family requests that donations be directed to the Cletus and Florence Becker Endowment at Norfolk Catholic Schools in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Mary Ryan

O’NEILL — Services for Mary Ryan, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Adoline Telecky

CLARKSON — Services for Adoline Telecky, 93, David City, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in Zion Cemetery in rural Clarkson.

Wilfred Hasenkamp

PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery.

Jessica Eskins

HARTINGTON — Services for Jessica Eskins, 36, Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Sally Grooms

SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Sally A. Grooms, 94, Springview, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Valentine.

Bessie Bove

MADISON — Services for Bessie A. Bove, 95, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Florence Becker

Florence Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Becker, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Margaret Kurtenbach

Margaret Kurtenbach

LINDSAY — Services for Margaret Kurtenbach, 97, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen, the Rev. James Novotny and Joe Kurtenbach will officiate with burial in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Jennifer Uhlig

Jennifer Uhlig

COLUMBUS — Services for Jennifer Uhlig, 46, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston on Tuesday at about 2 p.m.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-