Florence Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Becker, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil followed by a rosary, all at the church.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Florence Marie Becker passed away peacefully with her devoted spouse by her side at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020; ironically 42 years ago to the day her mother passed away.
Florence was born on the family farm near Leigh on Nov. 1, 1930. She was the middle of John and Mary (Moser) Herink’s nine children. She attended rural school and graduated from Leigh High School in 1948. Following graduation, Florence moved to Omaha, where she was employed at Mutual of Omaha.
On June 30, 1956, Florence married the love of her life, Cletus Becker, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The couple made their home in Norfolk.
Florence was employed at Northwestern Bank before they started their family. Then she became a full-time homemaker. Her family was her passion.
Florence was a 63-year member of Sacred Heart Parish. She was also a member of the altar society.
She enjoyed dancing with Cletus, supporting all her children and grandchildren’s activities and playing cards, especially bridge, which she played several times a week.
Family was the most important thing to Florence, and she seldom missed a family reunion. Time spent with her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave her much joy, and she always said, “Come early and stay late.” It gives us great joy knowing heaven is preparing a grand reunion for her.
Florence is survived by Cletus, her spouse of 63 years; their children and their spouses, Cindy (John) Dinkel of Norfolk, Pat (Joyce) Becker of Omaha, Mary Kay (Richard) Uhing of Norfolk, Tim (Sandy) Becker of Norfolk and Linda (Matt) Niven of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Agnes Sucha of Arizona, Mary Ann McMullin of Leigh, Jerome Herink of Leigh and Phillip Herink of Omaha.
She will be met at the gates of heaven by her parents; her sons, Michael and Daniel; her grandson, Cole Niven; and her great-grandson, Carson Becker. They will be waiting for her to sing Byo-Byo again. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Deloris Lewis, John Herink Jr., Robert Herink and Eugene Herink.
Cletus and Florence were huge supporters of Catholic education. The family requests that donations be directed to the Cletus and Florence Becker Endowment at Norfolk Catholic Schools in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.