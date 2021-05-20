Flavian Luettel

You have permission to edit this article.
PETERSBURG — Services for Flavian W. Luettel, 95, Petersburg, were Thursday, May 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and John Starman officiated with burial in the parish cemetery.

He died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements.

1925-2021

Flavian William Luettel, twin son of Ben and Mary (Hoefer) Luettel, was born Oct. 4, 1925, on a farm near Raeville. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, attended Boone County School District 16 and graduated from the eighth grade at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg.

He helped his father farm and later joined a harvesting crew, which included shelling corn in Minnesota. He later moved to Omaha, where he worked at the Swift packing house and a gas station.

On Sept. 28, 1948, Flavian married Darlene “Dolly” Bernadine Heying at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. They made their home on the east edge of Petersburg while he worked as a farm hand for A.J. Mannlein. In 1959, they bought a farm southeast of Petersburg, where they raised their seven children, farmed and raised livestock. Dolly passed away in 1999, and Flavian continued living on the farm.

On Sept. 12, 2008, Flavian married Lucretia “Pat” Joyce (Schalk) Kaup at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. He continued working on the farm and raising cattle until selling the majority of his cows in 2019 but continued his love of spending time on the farm until his passing.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Holy Name and the Knights of Columbus. For years, he ran bingo at the parish hall and enjoyed helping with the parish bazaar, including heading it up for two years. He was an active member of the Rae Valley Heritage Association, helping with the annual threshing bee and heading up the tractor pull for a number of years, and he was a Trojan Seed salesman for many years.

In later years, he helped with bingo at the Knights of Columbus in Albion and helped Pat at the Gateway Theater, leaving a lasting impression on the youth he worked with there. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing to polka music.

Flavian is survived by his spouse, Pat of Albion; seven children: Pat Krutz of Stanton, Connie Pelster of Albion, Carol (Jerry) Bode of Petersburg, Jerry Luettel of Lincoln, Dan (Rhonda) Luettel of Petersburg, Tom (Judi) Luettel of Gresham and Jean (Rob) Reynolds of Norfolk; 19 grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; 44 great-grandchildren, including three sets of twins; two step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Bernard Luettel of Omaha; a sister, Mary (Henry) Starman of Albion; three sisters-in-law, Cookie (Dave) Benda of Petersburg, Pat Beierman of Albion and Rosie Heying of Petersburg; two stepsons: Daniel (Sharon) Kaup of South Dakota and John Kaup (fianceé Eydie Schrad) of Albion; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Dolly; a granddaughter, Kristina Luettel; two grandsons, Kyron and Kyle Krutz; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Bode; a son-in-law, Dave Krutz; and his siblings: Emma (Joe) Koch, Marcella (George) Stokes, Clem (Francis) Luettel, Greg (Phil) Luettel, Lawrence (Florence) Luettel, Stella (Harold) Stokes, LaVern Luettel, twin Florian (Clarice) Luettel, Alvin (Mildred)Luettel and Martha Luettel in infancy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

