NEWCASTLE — Services for Fintan J. Hoesing, 91, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Revs. Andy Sohm and Ken Hoesing will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday at the church and will continue until service time.
Fintan Hoesing died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington under hospice care.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.