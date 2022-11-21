 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fintan Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Services for Fintan J. Hoesing, 91, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Revs. Andy Sohm and Ken Hoesing will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday at the church and will continue until service time.

Fintan Hoesing died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington under hospice care.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Marguerite Hassenstab

Marguerite Hassenstab

HUMPHREY — Services for Marguerite A. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Peter Kiser

Peter Kiser

RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

David Lammers

David Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Roger Pecena

Roger Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara