Ferne Slaymaker

ATKINSON — Services for Ferne Slaymaker, 94, Atkinson, were Jan. 8 at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Ferne Slaymaker died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Atkinson.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson was in charge of the arrangements.

Ann Flood

NORFOLK — Services for Ann Flood, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Judy Stearns

O’NEILL — Judy Stearns, 67, Clearwater, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home southwest of Clearwater.

Lillian Spreeman

LINCOLN — Services for Lillian E. Spreeman, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Andrew Cemetery at Friend.

Carleen Palmisano

MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Lynn Gamble

WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.

Elizabeth Hamik

O’NEILL — Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Hamik, 85, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Carroll Olson

ATKINSON — Services for Carroll Olson, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

