Fern Zechmann

Fern Zechmann

NORFOLK — Services for Fern N. Zechmann, 71, of Norfolk will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Tim DeFor officiating. Burial will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Fern Zechmann died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

Fern was born May 12, 1952, in Norfolk to Orlin and Geneva (Wiley) Kuchta. She attended grade school in Oakland, graduated from Oakland Craig High School in 1970 and then attended Kearney State College and graduated with an education degree in 1973.

She married Leonard Zechmann on Dec. 29, 1973. They were blessed with three children.

Fern taught ABE at N.E.C.C. and worked at the Stanton post office. They then owned and operated Zechmann’s General Store in Hadar. She later attended Northeast Community College, receiving her nursing degree in 1994. She worked at Norfolk Regional Center as an RN overnight nurse supervisor until she retired.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed having her grandsons and their friends over to fish, boat and swim. Fern always had cookies ready for them. Fern loved to cook and bake goodies. She loved to decorate cakes and made crafts, painting and crocheted items. Fern loved watching her grandsons play sports, especially baseball.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Stephanie) Zechmann of Westminster, Colo., Kristy (Joe) Rosberg of Norfolk and Tony (Judy) Zechmann of Creighton; her grandchildren, Cody (Katrina) Loughrey of Wisner, Ryann, Grace and Ben Zechmann of Westminster, Zachary and Samuel Cordner and Rueben and Daniel Rosberg of Norfolk; her great-grandchildren, Keigan, Keelynn, Kynnleigh, Karter and Kashton; brother the Rev. David (Kathy) Kuchta of Northeast, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard on Jan. 8, 2021; parents Orlin and Geneva; and a granddaughter, Blake Zechmann.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

