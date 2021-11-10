You have permission to edit this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Fern Hetrick

NORFOLK — Services for Fern Hetrick, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Fern Hetrick died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Shirley Shaw

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Shaw, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Shaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Judith Rullo

MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Roger Gentzler

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Evelyn Wojcik

LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Garry Vargason

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Lyle Carmichael

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legio…

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.

Ronald McCaw

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

