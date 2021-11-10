NORFOLK — Services for Fern Hetrick, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Fern Hetrick died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Shaw, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Shaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legio…
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.