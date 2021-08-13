BASSETT — Memorial services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Saar died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in her home. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the State of Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical study.
Memorials are suggested to the Bassett Tree Board, the Rock County Library or to the United Methodist Church.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.