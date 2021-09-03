BASSETT — Services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment be at a later date in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Per her wishes, her body was donated to the State of Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical study.
Faye Saar died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in her home.
Memorials are suggested to the Bassett Tree Board, the Rock County Library or to the United Methodist Church.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.