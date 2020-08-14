NORFOLK — Services for Fay Paulson, 90, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
She died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Keith A. Huwaldt, 93, of Randolph will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Keith and Virginia Huwaldt family farm, rural Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and masks. Interment will be at the Randol…
AINSWORTH — Services for Joan B. Fredericksen, 90, of Long Pine will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
WYNOT — Services for Jerome T. Boeckman, 94 of Wynot will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot with military honors by the Wynot American Legio…
NORFOLK — Services for Larry D. Schwede, 77, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, of Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Karen L. Hansen, 71, of Grand Island, formerly of Ainsworth, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for David Swanson, 77, of Wausa will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
OAKDALE — Graveside services for Franklin R. Griffith, 31, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale with the Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
