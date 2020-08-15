Fay Paulson

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Fay L. Paulson, 90, of Norfolk, will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Rick Bradley will officiate.
Private visitation for family and close friends will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
She died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home.
1930-2020
Fay L. Paulson was born in Norfolk on June 26, 1930, the daughter of George and Clara (Hedwig) Miller. Her brothers were Kingsley and Ray Miller.
Fay married Norman M. Paulson in September 1957. She worked as a telephone operator, moved to Albion to farm, later moved back to Norfolk then to Papillion. Fay returned to Norfolk, later working as a retail store manager and teaching tole and decorative art classes at Northeast.
She will be missed by her family and friends. But she is at peace now with her Lord and Savior in Heaven. Her family is comforted with this knowledge, and it also gives them peace.
Survivors include her three sons and their families, Paul and ex-wife Elaine and daughters Amber and Hailey, Mark and his wife, Christina, and daughters Jenell and Janece, Max and his son and daughter, Luke and Rachael; and five great-grandchildren, Gage, Ayden, Kaylynn, Meekah and Myloh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; mother Clara (Hedwig) Miller; father George Miller; brothers Ray Miller and Kingsley Miller; and granddaughter Jessica Stuthman.
Cards can be mailed to the Paulson’s home, 801 Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.