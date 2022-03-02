 Skip to main content
Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1940-2022

Euveda Fay Brown, daughter of Alvin and Alma (Wollin) Otto, was born Aug. 3, 1940, at Wisner. She graduated from Wisner High School.

On Feb. 25, 1962, Fay married Tom Roth in Wisner, and they were blessed with two daughters, Pam and Anita.

Fay later married Jack Brown on May 17, 1974. Fay lived in Norfolk and was a bookkeeper for McMill CPA for 29 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Fay is survived by her daughters, Pam (Jeff) Frank of Norfolk and Anita (Mike) Drahota of Jefferson, S.D.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Ann) Otto of Longmont, Colo.; and a sister, Dianne Reikofski of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Alma Otto; a brother, Leray Otto; and spouse Jack Brown.

