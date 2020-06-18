Faunell Benson

NORFOLK — Services for Faunell (Dittberner) Benson, 85, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the chapel on Friday.
She died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Madison House in Norfolk..
1934-2020
Faunell was born Dec. 29, 1934, to Harry and Velma (Schantell) Dittberner in Madison. She graduated from Madison High School and received a two-year degree from Wayne State College.
Faunell married Richard Unkel and the couple had one daughter. She later married Douglas Lloyd Benson. Faunell eventually moved to Minnesota where she worked making washers and dryers before becoming a secretary for an insurance company.
She loved golfing, dancing, collecting elephant items and shopping. Faunell spent her winters in Arizona and was a world traveler. She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and the ladies aid. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Randy) Bernhardt of Norfolk; grandchildren Colten (Kennedy) Bernhardt and children Kingsley and Crue, Jason (Jenny) Bernhardt and children Jayden, Jaxon and Jaylyn, Brandi Bernhardt, and Mashaela (Ryan) Wolken and children Ashlyn, Harley, Ryker, Harper and Sawyer.
Faunell was preceded in death by her parents and brother Newell Dittberner.