Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside
Fauneil Weible died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Wakefield Health Care Center.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Winside and Pleasant View Cemetery Association.
1926-2022
Fauneil was born on the Wittler homestead in Wayne County on June 26, 1926, to August and Edna (Ulrich) Wittler. She was baptized and confirmed at Theophilus Evangelical Church in rural Winside. She attended grade school at District 40 and graduated from Wayne High School in 1943.
Fauneil worked in Norfolk at J.M. McDonald and General Wholesale until her marriage to Frank Weible on April 22, 1951, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They settled in Winside where she was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to Nebraska football games, bowling and golfing.
She is survived by her children, Fred of Winside, Jean (Rodney) Nelson of Decatur, Joan (William) Brumshagen of Omaha and Jane (Elmer) Armstrong of Scribner; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frank in 1991, parents; an infant son; and siblings Lucille Baker, Luella Klima, August Wittler, Charles Wittler and Lawrence Wittler.