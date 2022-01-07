 Skip to main content
FaDonna Goodnight

LONG PINE — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date.

FaDonna Goodnight died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Memorials have been suggested to the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Bassett.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. There will be no burial as cremation will follow the service. Military rites will be rendered by the Neb…

Jayne Marshall

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE  — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glennadine Barker died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Providence Medical Center.

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…

Algene Briese

ATKINSON — Services for Algene “Genie” Briese, 90, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Eileen Stevens

WEST POINT — Services for Eileen Stevens, 87, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at Bow Valley.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

