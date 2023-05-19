Everette Eschliman

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...DESCRIPTION OF GENERAL REGION - Nebraska-statewide

WHEN... 5/18/2023 9:30 AM until 5/19/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (Air
Quality Index yellow/orange/red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the entire state of Nebraska, which includes the
following counties: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine,
Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota,
Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore,
Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker,
Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball,
Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson,
Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins,
Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock,
Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman,
Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington,
Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York, from May 18, 9:30am through May 19,
12:00 pm.

Smoke from fires in Canada is expected to impact air quality
conditions in Nebraska.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children.

During Unhealthy (AQI red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. All
are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Everette Eschliman

Everette Eschliman

COLUMBUS — Everette “Butch” Eschliman, 64, Fremont, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Fremont.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Harrison officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

1958-2023

Everette A. “Butch” Eschliman Jr. was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Columbus to Everette and Irene (Boro) Eschliman. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pilsno.

He attended Columbus Public Schools and on Sept. 4, 1982, was united in marriage to Grace Bear in Columbus. Butch drove truck for many years and during his driving was able to take his family with him. He and Grace lived in various places in Nebraska over the years before moving to Fremont in 2019.

Butch loved to play pool, go fishing and hunting, work on cars and attend his children’s events. He was always looking out for the needs of others before he looked after his needs or even sometimes, his family’s needs.

Butch is survived by his spouse, Grace Eschliman of Fremont; his sons, Nathan Eschliman and James Eschliman, both of Columbus; a daughter, Misty (Clayton) Horn of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two brothers, Dan (Dorothy) Eschliman of Columbus and Alan (Trish) Eschliman of Minden; and many nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Irene Eschliman, and sisters Barbara Deavers and Cathy Davis.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

