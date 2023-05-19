Everette Eschliman

COLUMBUS — Everette “Butch” Eschliman, 64, Fremont, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Fremont.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Harrison officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.
1958-2023
Everette A. “Butch” Eschliman Jr. was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Columbus to Everette and Irene (Boro) Eschliman. He was baptized at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pilsno.
He attended Columbus Public Schools and on Sept. 4, 1982, was united in marriage to Grace Bear in Columbus. Butch drove truck for many years and during his driving was able to take his family with him. He and Grace lived in various places in Nebraska over the years before moving to Fremont in 2019.
Butch loved to play pool, go fishing and hunting, work on cars and attend his children’s events. He was always looking out for the needs of others before he looked after his needs or even sometimes, his family’s needs.
Butch is survived by his spouse, Grace Eschliman of Fremont; his sons, Nathan Eschliman and James Eschliman, both of Columbus; a daughter, Misty (Clayton) Horn of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two brothers, Dan (Dorothy) Eschliman of Columbus and Alan (Trish) Eschliman of Minden; and many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Irene Eschliman, and sisters Barbara Deavers and Cathy Davis.
