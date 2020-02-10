CREIGHTON — Services for Everett Wagner, 88, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.