CREIGHTON — Services for Everett Wagner, 88, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
Everett was born Oct. 18, 1931, to Richard and Mattie (Ehrenberg) Wagner in Winnetoon. He received his education at School District 53 and St. Ludger Catholic School in Creighton. Everett entered the U.S. Army in February 1953 and was discharged February 1955.
In April 1958, he married Joan Nichols of Wayne at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. To this union, there were six children born: Julie, Jon, Pamela, Donna, Lisa and Brian. Everett and Joan lived on a farm north of Winnetoon. Everett continued to farm until October 2005 when he retired. On Sept. 21, 2015, Joan passed away.
Everett was a member of the American Legion Post 74 and VFW Post 1151. He was on the Verdigre Township Board for many years. Everett was also on the Dairy Board and held several church offices over the years. For several years, he sold seed corn to his family and friends.
Everett enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. He had a love for baseball which he played in his younger days and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Socks throughout his life. Everett attended as many school and sports activities as he could of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved to challenge some of the grandkids to a great game of rummy.
Everett is survived by his children, Julie and Dan Muehlbauer of Norfolk, Jon and Pam Wagner of Winnetoon, Pamela and Gerald Krienert of Osmond, Donna Wagner of Norfolk and Lisa and Mark Koeppe of Hadar; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Wagner of Creighton; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with three future great-grandchildren on the way; and a brother, Herbert (Loretta) Wagner of Winnetoon.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joan (Nichols) Wagner; a son, Brian Wagner; his parents, Richard and Mattie Wagner; his brothers, Hans Wagner and Robert Wagner; and his sisters-in-law, Waunieta Wagner and Ruth Wagner.