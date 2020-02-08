Everett Schuetz

NORFOLK — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton will 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bega Cemetery in rural Stanton.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1930-2020

Everett Schuetz was born Dec. 28, 1930, in rural Carroll to Herman and Louisa (Loehnig) Schuetz.

He attended country school at District #31, rural Wayne, and graduated from Winside High School in 1948. He then took some agricultural classes through the G.I. Bill in Norfolk

He married Gisela Linge on March 5, 1955, at Theophilus Evangelical Church near Winside.

After high school, Everett worked construction for one year before being drafted into the United States Army. He served from March 3, 1952, to Feb. 22, 1954. He was deployed to Germany as part of the Army of Occupation and worked as a radio code operator and teacher. After the service Everett worked construction in Wayne for one year.

After Everett and Gisela were married on March 5, 1955, they remained in the Winside area while he worked as a hired man. They then moved to a farm near Norfolk where he farmed and worked in the State Hospital Dairy. In 1958, they purchased a farm north of Stanton where they lived and farmed until 2017. Everett also worked at the Norfolk Post Office from 1983 to 1992. Everett and Gisela became members at the Norfolk Veterans Home in 2017. He enjoyed farming, pheasant hunting, playing horse shoes, taking family vacations, and visiting family.

He was a member of the Community Bible Church, Norfolk.

Survivors include his wife, Gisela Schuetz of Norfolk; children Matthias (Marci) Schuetz of Stanton, Maria (Pastor John) Kenney of Hugelfing, Germany, Heidi Schuetz of Lincoln; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Doris Bohl of Loveland, Colo., Virgil Schuetz of Loveland, George Schuetz of Middletown, Mo., Howard (Julie) Schuetz of Stanton, Larry (Kathy) Schuetz of Berthoud, Colo., and Lyle (Carol) Schuetz of Denver, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Louisa.

Pianist for the service will Mrs. Anne Marie Hess. The congregational will sing “Christ We Do All Adore Thee” and “If Thou But Suffer God To Guide Thee.” His grandchildren will sing “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Pallbearers will be Aaron Schuetz, Brad Brooks, Tristan Kenney, Aaron Mathis, Alan Schuetz and Gregg Schuetz.

Honorary pallbearers (Everett’s siblings) will be Virgil Schuetz, George Schuetz, Howard Schuetz, Larry Schuetz, Lyle Schuetz and Doris Bohl.

Military rites by will be provided by VFW Post #3602, American Legion Post #88, both of Stanton, and the United States Army Honors Guard.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

